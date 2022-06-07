Neo-Nazi Group Caught Distributing 'Pro-White' Materials Across Hamilton

The Hamilton Police Department is advising residents about the distribution of White supremacist materials throughout the town as well as across the North Shore.

The Nationalist Social Club (NSC), a self-proclaimed "pro-white, street-oriented fraternity," left plastic bags with their messages at random houses over the weekend, police said on Facebook.

The NSC is a "Neo-Nazi group with small, autonomous regional chapters around the country," according to their official website. "Their goal is to form an underground network of white men who are willing to fight against their perceived enemies through localized direct actions."

The department said they are well aware of the acts and are working to eradicate such groups from the area.

"Hate has no home here in Hamilton and the police will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ recognized core values," the department said.

This comes after a White supremacist group infamously marched across Boston's Freedom Trail over the weekend. Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to contact police at 978-468-1212.

