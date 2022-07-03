Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: New Update: White Supremacist March Through Boston Ends In Confrontation With Black Man (VIDEO)
News

White Supremacist Group Marches Through Boston's Freedom Trail

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Freedom Trail in Boston.
Freedom Trail in Boston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Members of a white nationalist group marched through downtown Boston, sparking alarm from both local residents and tourists in the area.

The men, numbering in the dozens, were wearing white masks, with some carrying flags and police shields.

CNN said video footage it obtained "shows the flags bearing the symbol of the White nationalist Patriot Front group."

Video posted on Twitter also showed the marchers.

First reports of the march came at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu reacted quickly to the incident, posting this statement on Twitter: "To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today:

"When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.