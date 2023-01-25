Lynn Man Found Guilty In 2020 Murder Of 25-Year-Old Worcester Man: Essex DA

A jury found a 37-year-old Lynn man guilty of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a Worcester man during a robbery in January 2020, authorities said.

Derell Guy, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder on the theories of extreme atrocity and cruelty, felony murder, and armed robbery in a Lawrence court on Monday, Jan. 23, the Essex County District Attorney said.

Investigators said Guy confronted Bryan Omar Mendez-Hernandez, 25, of Worcester, in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, 2020, to demand his jewelry. When Mendez-Hernandez ran, Guy chased him down and shot at him several times.

Mendez-Hernandez pleaded to be taken to a hospital in his final, agonizing minutes, an audio recording played during the trial showed, according to the prosecutor.

Guy ran away following the shooting and led police on a months-long manhunt, where they tracked him down to a rural town in Maine, reports said.

“This verdict is the result of a unified approach to solving and prosecuting crimes,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. “We hope the verdict helps provide some comfort to Bryan’s family and friends and reassurance to county residents that our team will be relentless in seeking justice.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.