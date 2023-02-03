Contact Us
Lynn Double Shooting Sends 2 Men To Hospital, 1 In Critical Condition

Morgan Gonzales
Lynn Police Department
Lynn Police Department

A double shooting occurred on Waterhill Street in Lynn, the Lynn Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. 

Officers from the Lynn Police Department responded to the overnight shooting on Waterhill Street near the Old Neighborhood factory, according to a Facebook post from Boston’s Wicked North Shore. 

Two men were found with gunshot wounds, the post continued. Both were hospitalized, one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No suspects are in custody, the post said. 

No further information has been released by the Lynn Police Department. 

The situation is currently under investigation by the Lynn Police Department. 

