Haverhill Man Wanted For West Newbury House Break Arrested: Police

A man identified through a police request for assistance from the public has been taken into custody on charges relating to a Valentine's Day break-in and burglary, officials say.

Eric Cuppernell, of Haverhill, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Lowell through the cooperation of multiple public organizations on criminal charges and an active parole violation, according to the Topsfield Police Department.

The burglar was identified after West Newbury Police made images of the man public following a break-in at a West Newbury home on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Surveillance cameras at a house on Ash Street in West Newbury captured images of Cuppernell peering through windows and a sliding glass door. Cuppernell then covered his face with a mask and broke into the house by kicking down an outside door leading to the garage and a door leading to the house's interior, police say.

Cuppernell stole valuables including jewelry and silverware and escaped in a white car.

The investigation into Cuppernell's identity revealed that the man had had an active parole violation warrant and additional warrants from Topsfield and West Newbury Police Departments for breaking and entering as well as vandalizing property.

Cuppernell was found in Lowell, where he was arrested by Massachusetts Parole Officers, the Topsfield Police Department, and the Lowell Police Department.

Cuppernell is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime and vandalizing property. He will be arraigned in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport.

