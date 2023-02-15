West Newbury Burglar Caught On Film Steals Jewelry, Silverware: Police

A man rejected commonplace Valentine's Day norms and stole jewelry instead of giving it, officials say.

Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify the man who broke into a home on Ash Street around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb.14, according to West Newbury Police. Police determined that the man kicked in a door to the home's garage as well as an internal door and entered the home to steal valuables.

The suspect got away with a haul that included jewelry and silverware and quickly escaped the scene in a white car, likely either a Mercury Grand Marquis or a Ford Crown Victoria.

Aa white man believed to be the thief was caught on surveillance camera scoping out the home, peering into windows and a sliding door before covering his face with a mask and breaking into the home.

He was wearing a gray Nike baseball hat, black jacket, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, camouflage gloves, and white Nike sneakers.

Police ask that anyone who may recognize the individual or who has information about this incident call (978) 363-1212, or email Sergeant Rich Parenteau at parenteau@westnewburysafety.org.

