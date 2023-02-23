Ex-Youth Pastor Admits To Raping Boys In Newbury, Gets 4 Years: DA

A former youth pastor from New Hampshire who admitted to raping two boys and a young man was sentenced to four years behind bars, authorities said.

Russell Davis, 70, formerly of Newbury, pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 16 — among other felonies on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. As part of his plea, Davis will serve four years in prison, three years on probation, and must register as a sex offender, authorities said.

In all cases, Davis befriended his victims through his position at the United Methodist Church in Newbury and offered them mentorship, the prosecutor said.

The boys were all between the ages of 12 and 16, and all came from a dysfunctional home life and unfortunate circumstances that Davis used to his advantage, officials said. Davis used his position at the church and their vulnerability to prey on them.

