Dunkin' Donuts Manager Tied Up, Robbed By Armed Male In Salem: Police

David Cifarelli
The incident happened around the corner from the Dunkin' Donut at 201 Canal Street in Salem Photo Credit: Google Maps/Salem Police Department on Facebook

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with robbing a Dunkin' Donuts manager in Salem while she was leaving work, authorities said. 

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Linden Street by Forest Avenue in Salem around 1 p.m. on Sept. 6, Salem Police said on Facebook

The manager told responding officers that a man wearing dark clothes and a blue surgical mask pointed a gun at her and forced his way into her driver's seat while walking to her car with money to deposit. 

The man then drove a short distance, bound the woman and left with the money, police said. Investigators later identified the suspect as Jose Luis Mendoza-Baez, age 26, of Salem, and arrested him three days later. 

A second suspect, identified as Yoel Perez-Feliz, age 33, of Marblehead, was also arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said. Both men are facing several charges including armed robbery, carjacking and kidnapping. 

