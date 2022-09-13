Dunkin' Donuts Manager Tied Up, Robbed By Armed Male In Salem: Police

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with robbing a Dunkin' Donuts manager in Salem while she was leaving work, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Linden Street by Forest Avenue in Salem around 1 p.m. on Sept. 6, Salem Police said on Facebook.

The manager told responding officers that a man wearing dark clothes and a blue surgical mask pointed a gun at her and forced his way into her driver's seat while walking to her car with money to deposit.

The man then drove a short distance, bound the woman and left with the money, police said. Investigators later identified the suspect as Jose Luis Mendoza-Baez, age 26, of Salem, and arrested him three days later.

A second suspect, identified as Yoel Perez-Feliz, age 33, of Marblehead, was also arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said. Both men are facing several charges including armed robbery, carjacking and kidnapping.

