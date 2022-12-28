Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose: Police

A body found in Beverly is thought to be the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department told Daily Voice.

Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and firefighters are currently on the scene awaiting the arrival of medical examiners and Massachusetts State Police.

The body's identity is not currently available.

This situation is active. Check back here for more updates as they become available.

