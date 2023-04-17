15-Year-Old Girl Hit By Car In Her Middleton Driveway Dies Week Later: DA

A 15-year-old girl who was hit by a car last week while in her driveway has died of her injuries, authorities said.

The child — whose name is being withheld because of her age — was hit on April 10 at 1 Meadowlark Farm Lane, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Paramedics airlifted her to Mass General, where she died on Sunday, April 16.

The driver of the car that hit the girl stayed on the scene and has cooperated with investigators.

Police are investigating the crash, but at this time, "it appears the teen’s death was a tragic accident," the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

