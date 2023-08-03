'Pillar' Of North Andover PD Dies, Remembered As Dedicated, Unselfish Man

John Wood, who worked as the lead communication officer at the North Andover Police Department, died after a short illness on Wednesday, August 2, according to the police department.

Wood lived in Plaistow, New Hampshire, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked as a communications officer in the town of North Andover before working as the lead communication officer for the North Andover police beginning in 2016.

"John was one of the most dedicated, hard-working, and unselfish members of this department's history and he will be greatly missed," read a post made by the North Andover Police Department.

Prior to his work in communications, he served as a firefighter for the Plaistow Fire Department, and he applied the wealth of knowledge he gained working as a firefighter to his job at the North Andover Police Department.

"Rest easy “Woody,” we’ll take it from here," the police department's post ended.

Wood's wife, Ashley Winter, took to Facebook to inform loved ones of her loss.

"I am devastated to tell you all that I said my final goodbye to my best friend/husband today," Winter wrote. "He leaves a hole in the hearts of his family and friends that will be impossible to fill."

One of Wood's co-workers also shared a tribute message.

"Woody you were a great friend, a true mentor, a fantastic teacher and so much more," the co-worker wrote. "Even with everything you had going on you still made time for everyone else."

Winter wrote that Wood's funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

