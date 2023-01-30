Missing Man, 31, Found In Marblehead Died In 'Innocent' Cold Plunging Accident

The family of a missing man who was a "dive in head first kind of guy" got closure after authorities found his body seven weeks after he was last seen.

31-year old Mike Gray, of Peabody, waded into frosty water at Juniper Beach in Salem on December 10, 2022 to clear his mind with his hobby of cold plunging, according to a Facebook post made by Gray's widow, Julie LoRusso. In an "innocent but reckless mistake," Gray cold plunged alone at night in temperatures of 23 degrees Fahrenheit with water temperatures even lower, LoRusso said.

Gray's car and clothing was found on the beach, but his body was not found until it was discovered washed up on a beach in Marblehead on Thursday, Jan. 26.

"Mike was the brightest light in my life," LoRusso said. "My twin flame and soul mate all in one, my best friend, my dance partner, my sous chef, the love of my life. I am so blessed that we had 10 beautiful years of friendship that turned into partnership."

LoRusso was unable to work during the uncertainty of her husband's disappearance, according to a GoFundMe created for LoRusso by her mother, Jeannine Hannigan.

"Julie is the kindest, most gentle, loving soul," Hannigan wrote. "Her heart is the purest I have ever encountered. If you know her, you know what I am talking about. Due to the tremendous toll and burden this has taken on Julie, emotionally and unfortunately financially, she is in a difficult spot for the unforeseen future."

"Because our love knew no depths my pain of losing you knows no depth," wrote LoRusso. "I am forever changed because of him, the absolute love of my life."

