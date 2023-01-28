Washed-Up Marblehead Body ID'd As Missing Peabody Man

'The body that was recently discovered washed up on a beach in Marblehead has been identified as a man who went missing over a month before his body was found, officials say.

The body, which appeared to have been in the water for a long time, was found on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday, Jan 26, as reported by Daily Voice. The body's identity was announced to be Michael Gray, of Peabody, by the Essex District Attorney's Office on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Gray, who died at age 31, was reported missing by his family on December 11, 2022, as reported by Daily Voice.

He was last seen after getting locked out of his car and calling police. He got a ride to a family member's job but was never seen by his family again.

State Police and local dive teams previously searched for Gray's body in the water off Juniper Beach in Salem after finding some articles of clothing on the beach on December 12., the DA's office said.

Gray's body was located across from Salem Harbor by a woman walking her dog.

The case is currently under investigation by detectives from the Peabody and Salem Police Departments, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit.

