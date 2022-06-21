Former Merrimac Substitute Teacher Facing Child Pornography Charges

A former educator in the Pentucket Regional School District was arraigned on child pornography charges on Tuesday, June 21, the Merrimac Police Department said.

Kenneth Niven, age 24, who substituted at Sweetsir and Donaghue Schools pleaded not guilty to possessing child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person, police said.

Investigators uncovered two alleged images of child pornography on Niven's phone after a parent reported an inappropriate conversation between him and their child on SnapChat, police said.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Niven was terminated from their position and issued a no-trespass order, baring them from all district schools.

“We are outraged and disturbed by the allegations presented, and we pledge to continue to assist in whatever way we can with the police investigation," Bartholomew said.

Niven also runs an online children's clothing site, according to their Facebook profile. While the investigation is ongoing, a judge ordered Niven to stay away from and have no contact with people under age 18 and to not use social media.

His bail was also set at $15,000, according to police. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 19.

