TikToker Raises Funds For Homeless Lawrence Man Who Lost Family To Cancer

Devin Murray has racked up millions of views by exposing homelessness in and around the Boston area through his TikTok videos.

While Murray's videos often highlight one specific person and their struggle, there was one man's tale that inclined Murray to start a fundraiser to help him survive the winter.

The man, known as Joe from Lawrence, lost his entire family to cancer and even held his wife in his arms as the disease took her life, Murray highlighted in one video.

Joe eventually contracted the detrimental disease himself but was able to overcome it. However, these hurdles landed Joe on the streets, where he has remained for the past 13 years.

"I kind of lost my mind," he said. "I sold my house. I paid off the motel, lived in a house there for a while. Just kind of lost all hope."

Joe said that no one will give him a job because of his health, mostly because his partial blindness. This leaves Joe literally left to his own devices, begging for cash on the side of the road.

"He is a selfless person who wants nothing more than the basic essentials to survive by himself, outside in the winter," Murray wrote on a GoFundMe campaign for Joe.

The idea for the fundraiser came after Murray ran into Joe a second time where he asked him what he would benefit from if people donated. Joe said he could use a tent, clothes and boots among other items.

"I don't need anything expensive," he joked. "I'm not asking for a million dollars...just basic, I'm simple."

Murray also said that Joe has been clean from drugs and alcohol and that all donations from the GoFundMe will go directly to him. He plans on making a video of the donation.

People interested in giving to Joe can click here.

