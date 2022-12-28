Contact Us
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts

Many of the newly transported dogs are puppies. Photo Credit: MSPCA-Angell

Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. 

MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky. The pets will be placed in Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem until they are adopted.

The influx of pets includes German Shepherds, Dachshunds, Shih Tzus, and Labrador Retrievers, all between eight weeks and two years old. Also on board was some precious "cat-go," in the form of cats and kittens ranging between 13 weeks and 10 years old.

The shelters have made a goal to place each pet in their "fur-ever" homes early in the new year, if not by the end of 2022. 

The ex-pat cats and dogs will be available for adoption after their state-mandated 48 hour quarantine. To adopt one of the new Massachusetts residents, potential adopters can visit this site. 

Those who adopt an adult dog before the end of 2022 will even save $250, paying only $100 for their new best friend. 

