Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic

Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.

Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, WBZ-TV reports.

Boston firefighters along with Boston EMS, Transit Police and Boston Police responded to conduct the technical rescue and pull the young woman to safety.

"This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," Transit Police told WBZ-TV.

Harlow, a graduate from Amesbury High School and former student athlete, is expected to recover but will need a prosthetic, her friends wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

"Ava always made everyone laugh every day at school and is a great friend that has anyone's back," they continued. "Her parents, Jamie and Andrew, have to watch their only daughter go through this and we want to help make this awful situation a little better in any way possible."

The purpose of the GoFundMe is to help Harlow's family pay for multiple surgeries and other medical bills. People interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

