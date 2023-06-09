Murder Conviction: Lynn Man Found Guilty Of Aspiring Pilot's 2017 Shooting Death

Brian Brito, age 27, of Lynn, was conviction of the first-degree murder of Mohammedreza “Sina” Zangiband, 24, of Salem, on Friday, June 9, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.

Zangiband's death, which came in March 2017, was part of a crime spree across the North Shore at the time, according to the DA's Office. The 12 counts of which Brito was found guilty included:

Murder

Aggravated rape

Aggravated kidnapping

Armed robbery while masked and while carrying a firearm

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Armed assault with intent to murder

Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition

“The brutality of these crimes has changed many lives forever but justice was served through a tremendous group effort by our trial team, victim witness staff and investigators with units across the community,” District Attorney Paul Tucker said. “This was a difficult case for many reasons but this defendant will now face the consequences of his actions.”

Zangiband was born in Sanandaj, Iran, and came to the United States in December 2003, according to his obituary. He was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School and attended flight school in Florida where he pursued his dream of becoming a pilot.

"He loved to fly planes and had a deep passion for cars," Zangiband's obituary reads. "He loved model planes and cars and they were truly his passion. He was taken from us too soon."

The 24-year-old left his parents, sister and "many dear friends," according to his obituary. Brito's sentencing was scheduled for July 20, the DA's Office added.

