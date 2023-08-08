Mom of 2, Girlfriend Of Suspect ID'd As Victim In Salem Murder Case: DA

Nayeli Nieves, 20, of Salem, was reported missing on Monday from the home where she lived with Vicente and their 3-year-old and 18-month-old children, investigators said. They are being cared for by the Department of Children and Families.

Salem police said officers received a tip that Vincente had harmed Nieves and began investigating him.

While Vincente was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday, police have not found Nieves' body.

That could be because Vicente confessed to investigators he choked her to death, according to a police report obtained by WCVB. He explained that he did not call 911 but unsuccessfully attempted CPR.

The report continues that the children were in the home when she was killed, and her body remained there for three days until it became "stinky." That's when Vincente wrapped her in bed sheets and carpet and dumped her in the trash, the report says.

