Salem Man Murdered Missing Woman; Police Searching For Her Body: DA

A 33-year-old Salem man is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning, Aug. 8, in a woman's disappearance and killing, authorities said. Her body is still missing.

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Pablo Vicente is accused of killing the woman, the Essex County District Attorney said. 

Salem police received a tip that Vicente had harmed her and opened an investigation. They discovered evidence of foul play and arrested Vicente. 

Police were searching for her body Tuesday morning. The DA's office is not releasing the woman's name until they speak with her family. 

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

