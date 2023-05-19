Merrimack College Student Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury, Community Comes To Family's Aid

Kailey Welch, a student at Merrimack College in North Andover, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a terrible accident that happened in New Hampshire, but her communities are pouring out support for Welch and her family.

Welch was taken by hospital to a local New Hampshire hospital after the accident. She was then taken via med flight to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she is making "tiny strides" on a "long road to recovery."

Welch, who attended high school in Laconia, New Hampshire, just finished her freshman year of college as a health science major.

A GoFundMe, created on Wednesday, May 17, is raising money for the Welch family's urgent financial needs. The fundraiser garnered over $20,000 in only two days.

Her family lives two hours away from Massachusetts General Hospital and has been driving to and from the hospital every day.

Money raised will help her family pay for medical expenses, the costs of the ambulance and med-flight, hotel fees, and similar costs.

"Kailey is such a beautiful sweet girl and we just want to make sure that she and her family have the help and support that they need to get them through this difficult time," reads the GoFundMe campaign description.

