Lynn Mother Dies Unexpectedly, Had 'Inseparable' Bond With 3-Year-Old Son

Preye Omoregie, of Lynn, was "tragically taken away" from her family on Thursday, June 22, according to a GoFundMe created to raise money fro her funeral expenses.

"I never thought that I would have to be writing this, or that you would ever leave this world before me," wrote Omoregie's older sister on Facebook. "I love you so much and I wish I could tell you that one more time. We all miss you."

Omoregie was a "kind, caring, optimistic" person as well as. abeloved mother, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She is remembered as a "light in the lives" of her loved ones.

She loved her 3-year-old son Brain James Junior, also known as "Mocha," dearly.

"Where ever you saw Preye there was Mocha, and where ever you saw Mocha there was Preye," the GoFundMe campaign description reads. "Their bond was inseparable."

Because of the sudden and unexpected nature of Omoregie's death, her family was not adequately prepared to lay her to rest, according to the GoFundMe site.

The fundraiser has garnered over $12,000 in donations in four days. The money will go to help the family with funeral and service expenses.

