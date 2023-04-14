Salem Father Supports Kids Like His Daughter By Running Boston Marathon For Make-A-Wish

Hector Gonzalez was not a runner when he signed up to run the Boston Marathon, but he was a father and wanted to help children with life-threatening medical conditions like his daughter.

Elviette Gonzalez, who goes by Ellie, has a life-threatening immune system disorder. The 20-year-old and her family, who live in Salem, were able to go on a Hawaiian vacation thanks to Make-A-Wish, and her father is now paying it forward by running the Boston Marathon to help another child receive a wish.

"I've always wanted to do the Boston Marathon," he said. "Twenty-six miles in one day is nothing compared to what Ellie went through."

Hector is running to raise money to help another person receive a wish like Ellie did. He aims to raise $15,000, to cover the $12,000 required to provide a wish, "plus a little extra."

The family's Hawaiian vacation, taken in the summer of 2022, served as a much-needed break from hospital visits and long hours at work.

Ellie's mother, Lisa, spent time with her daughter during her time at the hospital and Hector worked extra shifts to help with Ellie's illness and hospitalizations. Her sister Naylis and brother Yavi, who she says are a big part of her support system, also went on the family vacation.

"Illness doesn't only impact the child, it also affects the family," Hector said. "The wish brings back the energy that's taken out of you."

Ellie has given back to the organization that helped her family by interning in the Make-A-Wish office in Boston and speaking at the recent Make-A-Wish Gala, which raised $1.5 million.

Now her dad is giving back too.

"I wasn't a runner before this," Hector said. "I never ran more than a 5K."

Hector recently completed a 20-mile run and says he feels prepared to run the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17.

Ellie, who says she isn't good with emotions, couldn't help but beam when speaking about Hector's upcoming race.

"I've never seen him this dedicated to working out," Ellie said. "I'm proud of him."

"That's the first time she said that," Hector said, laughing.

Hector is running on the Make-A-Wish team with entries provided by John Hancock.

His teammates are:

Paul McCarron, of West Roxbury. McCarron has been volunteering with Make-A-Wish for over 30 years and is running his 25th consecutive Boston Marathon.

McCarron has been volunteering with Make-A-Wish for over 30 years and is running his 25th consecutive Boston Marathon. Grant Drinkwater, of Ipswich. Drinkwater is among the youngest official runners of this year’s marathon at only 18 years old.

Drinkwater is among the youngest official runners of this year’s marathon at only 18 years old. Jana Eggers, of Boston. Eggers is a leading expert in artificial intelligence and has raised over $100,000 for various charities by participating in endurance sporting events.

Click here to donate to Hector’s fundraising page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.