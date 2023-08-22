'Kind, Loving Soul' ID'd As Man Killed In Topsfield Wreck

Ronald Ivanoskos is believed to have been driving north on Boston Street (Route 1) in Topsfield on Thursday, Aug. 17, when he crossed into the southbound lane.

A bus driver found the wrecked car around 7:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said. Paramedics said he was dead at the scene.

That was how Ivanoskos died, but his friends and family said he lived a happy life with his wife of 35 years, Debbie, and her son, according to his obituary.

He grew up cooking in his father's restaurant and moved on to working in the kitchens at Harvard University. He retired from the prestigious Harvard Divinity School, where he managed the mail room in 2017, according to his obituary.

Ronnie was an animal lover and cared deeply for all the pets he had over the years, as well as the birds he loved to feed. He appreciated the beauty of nature and especially loved the beach and the ocean. He loved to fish and be on the water. Ronnie enjoyed collecting antiques, he appreciated the history of old objects. Another passion of his was music. He loved to play the guitar and had been writing his own music for the last few years.Ronnie was a kind and loving soul who touched all he met in a positive way. He prayed for others daily. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday at the First Church in Wenham.

