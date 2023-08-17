Man Found Dead Inside Crashed Car In Topsfield

Investigators believe the man was driving north on Boston Street (Route 1) in Topsfield when he crossed into the southbound lane. A bus driver found the wrecked car around 7:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said.

Paramedics said the man suffered severe traumatic injuries and was dead before responders made it to the scene.

Topsfield firefighters stayed to help recover the man's body and to keep fuel from leaking before the car was removed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

