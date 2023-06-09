Mostly Cloudy 60°

Fatal Crash: Salem Man Ejected, Killed After Colliding With Scooter

A rollover crash involving a pickup truck and a motor scooter ended in the truck driver's death, officials say. 

Salem Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Police responded to the area of Highland Avenue in Salem, between Ravenna Avenue and Olde Village Drive, around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 to find an "extensive" crash scene involving a motor scooter and a pickup truck, according to the Salem Police Department. 

The driver of the pickup truck, 43-year-old Daniel Lopez Dail, of Salem, died as a result of his injuries despite life-saving measures administered by first responders.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the truck struck a guard rail and then collided with the motorscooter, which was traveling in the same direction. 

The truck then rolled over and Dail was ejected from the vehicle. 

The scooter driver was examined by EMTs and survived. 

This incident remains under investigation. 

