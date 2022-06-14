Saugus Woman Wins $1 Million Massachusetts Lottery Prize At 'Lucky Store'

Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
David Cifarelli
Brittany Briody of Saugus
Brittany Briody of Saugus Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

A simple pit stop during a road trip resulted in a Saugus woman winning $1 million from the Massachusetts Lottery. 

Brittany Briody was driving with her mother to New Hampshire when she suggested the two stop at Ted's Stateline Mobil station in Methuen because of its reputation as a "lucky store," the lottery reports. 

Briody purchased her Quic Pic ticket, whose first five numbers matched the lottery's drawing held on Friday, June 3. Briody claimed her one-time payment prize at the lottery's headquarters in Dorchester a few days later. 

This marks the third $1 million prize won from a ticket sold at Ted's since May 1, the lottery said. Each time someone wins, the store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

