'End Of An Era,' Salisbury Tire Biz Closes After 51 Years

A trusted Salisbury tire shop is closing – but for good reason.

Jay's Tire & Battery is closing on Friday, Jan. 13 after 51 years in business, according to an announcement on the company's Facebook page. The shop is closing due to the manager's, well-known Jim Howard, retirement after 49 years of work in the tire industry.

The tire shop was created by Joe Reilly to fill a gap in the market, providing tires and tire services to both auto owners and truckers. Originally inhabiting a building on Harris Street, Jay's Tire & Battery spent the last three decades on Route 1 in Salisbury.

After Reilly died, his wife, Charlene Reilly, took over the business with her brother, Howard, continuing on as manager.

Howard began working in the tire industry immediately after high school, learning from Joe Reilly. Howard now plans to enjoy his retirement by spending time with his wife, children, and granddaughters.

Due to the imminent closing, the tire shop requests that any outstanding balances be paid by Jan. 31.

"We want to thank everyone who has supported the tire shop over the years and has allowed our staff to service your tire needs," the announcement signed by Charlene Reilly and Howard read.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.