Brian Quillay was reported missing by his family on Nov. 28, according to police.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Quillay was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black Nike Airmax shoes, leaving his home on Swan Street in a small sedan, police said.

A missing poster said he was seen carrying a large bluish backpack, getting into the passenger seat of a silver Toyota Prius, and carrying a suitcase with wheels.

Anyone with any information on Quillay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

