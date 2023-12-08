Partly Cloudy 41°

Brian Quillay, 20, Missing After Getting Into Car In Methuen

A 20-year-old man has been missing since November, and the community in Methuen is asking for help in finding him.

<p>Brian Quillay, 20, has been missing since Nov. 28, his family said.</p>

 Photo Credit: Methuen Police Department
Khier Casino
Brian Quillay was reported missing by his family on Nov. 28, according to police.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Quillay was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black Nike Airmax shoes, leaving his home on Swan Street in a small sedan, police said.

A missing poster said he was seen carrying a large bluish backpack, getting into the passenger seat of a silver Toyota Prius, and carrying a suitcase with wheels.

Anyone with any information on Quillay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

