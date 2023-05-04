Body Of Missing Worker Found After Chemical Explosion At Newburyport Industrial Park

The body of the missing worker, who was one of five that were in the building at the time of the explosion, was found around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, according to Acting Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III. Their identity was not released.

The other four workers were taken to local hospitals where they have since been treated and released, according to Bradbury.

The explosion was reported at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at 9 Opportunity Way in Newburyport, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The impact was so powerful that it moved an industrial-sized vat about 30 feet from inside the building to a parking lot.

Equipment blew through the roof and was strewn across the parking lot when firefighters arrived on scene. Heavy fire and smoke was emanating from the building.

PCI Synthesis, a pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer, is registered at the address where the explosion, which was declared a level three hazmat incident, occurred. The incident also prompted a seven-alarm response from other first responders.

Firefighters are expected to remain on scene through Friday morning as they remove chemicals from the building, Bradbury said. Air meters have also been placed in the area but so far no hazards have been detected. Therefore, there is no danger to the public.

Environmental cleanup crews were still assessing any impact the incident may have caused to local streams, Bradbury added. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and other environmental agencies, are investigating as well.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

