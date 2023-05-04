4 Hospitalized, 1 Missing From Chemical Explosion In Newburyport (DEVELOPING)

An explosion so powerful it moved an industrial-sized vat about 30 feet, from inside the building to an adjacent parking lot, was reported at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at 9 Opportunity Way in Newburyport, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

PCI Synthesis, a pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer, is registered at the address where the explosion, which was declared a level three hazmat incident, occurred.

Five workers were in the building at the time of the explosion, four of whom were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The fifth worker remains unaccounted for. Major structural damage to the building has prevented firefighters and technical rescue crews from entering the building to begin to search for the missing worker.

Residents in the area are in no danger, the Newburyport Fire Department said. Workers in the industrial park are asked to avoid Opportunity Way while the fire department continues to operate.

Several of Newburyport Fire Department's mutual aid partners are on scene assisting.

This situation is developing. Check back here for updates as they are available.

