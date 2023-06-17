Body Of Lynn 24-Year-Old Who Called 911 Then Disappeared Found In Revere

The body of Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes was found in marshland along Route 107 in Revere on Friday, June 17, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio reports.

De Los Reyes, of Lynn, was not heard from since calling 911 around 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, after he got in a LYFT around 3:42 a.m. to leave a party in Chelsea.

The ride was terminated around 3:56 a.m., after which De Los Reyes's cell phone number dialed 911 and was connected to Revere Police. The call disconnected and 911 operators were unable to get back on the line.

A dive team began searching the marshland off Route 107 on the Revere-Saugus line for evidence related to De Los Reyes disappearance. His body was found in the Rumney Marsh Reservation around 8:30 p.m., Procopio said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

