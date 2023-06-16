Lynn Man, 24, Calls 911, Goes Missing After Late-Night Cab Ride

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, of Lynn, has not been heard from since calling 911 around 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

De Los Reyes got in a LYFT ride share around 3:42 a.m. after attending a party in Chelsea. The ride was terminated around 3:56 a.m., after which De Los Reyes's cell phone number dialed 911 and was connected to Revere Police.

The call disconnected and 911 operators were unable to get back on the line.

The 24-year-old has not been heard from nor seen since.

State police have repeatedly attempted to locate De Los Reyes's cell phone, but have been unsuccessful. This indicates that the cell phone has been turned off.

Evidence suggests that the 911 call was made in the area of American Legion Highway in Revere.

De Los Reyes is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

A surveillance camera image shared by police shows him wearing black pants, a black vest, a white long-sleeve shirt, and white sneakers.

Police request that anyone with information about the investigation contact Trooper Timothy Burns of the State Police Detective Unit at (617) 727-8817, or the Massachusetts State Police Troop A Headquarters at (978) 538-6020, or simply call 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.