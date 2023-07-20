'Bad Rumors': Peabody Chiropractor Accused Of Filming Patient In Bathroom Denies Accusation

In the message that several people posted to social media, Scott Kline called the charges against him "(very) bad rumors and theories" and said his Back on Track office on Chestnut Street could remain open.

Hope you are doing well. I wanted to mention that recently there were false accusations made against me and there are some v bad rumors and theories now. Through extensive research by the police it was determined that the office is safe and can remain open. Very difficult time for everyone. I would not be here right now if what they are saying is true. I cannot wait for this to be cleared up and the dust to settle.

The text came only hours after the Middlesex County District Attorney announced she had charged the 44-year-old with photographing an unsuspecting nude person. The Middlesex DA is handling the case for the Essex County District Attorney to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

Peabody police said a man who visited the clinic on Friday, July 14, noticed a small black plastic coat hook on the wall next to the toilet in the restroom, authorities said. It was velcroed in place, and when he removed it, the unnamed man noticed a small blue light on the top of the hook and a "spy camera" on the front of the object.

The device had an on/off switch, a memory card slot, and a USB port, police said.

The man took video of the object and told his parents about what he'd seen. When the man's father and another man confronted Kline as he left his office that afternoon, he pleaded with them not to go to the police.

"Please, please don't do anything. I have a family," news outlets reported citing the police report. "How can we fix this situation? What can we do to make it right?"

The men went to the police after leaving that meeting.

Peabody police searched the clinic with K9s and found a hook matching the description and video, SD memory cards, and encrypted hard drives.

Police also found evidence suggesting the camera had been in place in the bathroom. Kline told investigators that the hook was only used to hang a toilet brush, and the camera had no power and was never turned on, police said.

Kline, of Middleton, was released on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 29.

Investigators are processing evidence and working to identify all of the victims in this case. Peabody police asked any patients or members of the public who believe they were recorded without their permission at Back On Track to contact officers at 978-538-6300.

