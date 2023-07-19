Chiropractor Secretly Filmed Patients In Bathroom Of Peabody Office: DA

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, is charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person and was being held on a $10,000 bail, the Middlesex District Attorney said. Several of his former patients have taken to social media to share their disgust as news of his arrest broke.

Kline ran the Back On Track chiropractic clinic at 20 Church Street in Peabody. A man who visited the clinic on Friday, July 14, noticed a small black plastic coat hook on the wall next to the toilet in the restroom, authorities said. At a closer look, the man saw a small blue light on the side of the hook and a "spy camera" on the front of the object.

The device had an on/off switch, an SD memory card slot, and a USB port.

The man took photos of the device and gave them to police, who quickly searched the clinic. Though the device was not there, investigators found evidence of it on SD memory cards and hard drives in Kline's possession.

Many of his former patients were upset and disgusted as news of the alleged spy camera spread on social media.

One woman did not hold back in her contempt for Kline's alleged crimes after posting on the Back On Track Facebook page.

What the F**K!!!!!! WAS JUST THERE AND USED YOUR RESTROOM! YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF VIOLATING CLIENTS!!! I HOPE YOU ROT IN HELL!

Others called Kline a "scumbag" and said they worried their nude photos "live on this guy's hard drive."

Investigators are processing evidence and working to identify all of the victims in this case. Peabody police asked any patients or members of the public who believe they were recorded without their permission at Back On Track to contact officers at 978-538-6300.

