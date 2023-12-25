Partly Cloudy 48°

SHARE

$4M Lottery Win: Lynn Man Plans To Build His Future With Massive Jackpot

A Lynn man who won $4 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery said he has big plans for investing the cash. 

Bienvenido Rosario

Bienvenido Rosario

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Bienvenido Rosario won the massive payday playing the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” $10 scratch-off ticket. 

Rosaria elected to take the annuity of $200,000 (before taxes) rather than the lump sum. 

He plans to put that money to work. He wants to build rental properties on land he already owns, he told lottery officials. 

Rosario bought the ticket at D&M Variety at 99 Commercial St. in Lynn. The store will collect a $40,000 bonus for the sale. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE