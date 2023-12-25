$4M Lottery Win: Lynn Man Plans To Build His Future With Massive Jackpot

Bienvenido Rosario won the massive payday playing the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” $10 scratch-off ticket.

Rosaria elected to take the annuity of $200,000 (before taxes) rather than the lump sum.

He plans to put that money to work. He wants to build rental properties on land he already owns, he told lottery officials.

Rosario bought the ticket at D&M Variety at 99 Commercial St. in Lynn. The store will collect a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

