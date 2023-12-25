Lottery Jackpot: Saugus Woman Wins $25K A Year With Special Set Of Numbers

Amanda Goffermann earned the prize of $25,000 a year for life after she matched the first five numbers of her ticket in the Dec. 15 drawing. She's played those same numbers for two years.

Goffermann decided to take the lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She said she plans to use the cash to travel and buy property.

Gofferman bought the ticket at Lowell Street Market at 672 Lowell St. in Peabody.

