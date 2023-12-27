The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near State and Tremont streets, according to Lynn Police Lt. Rick Connick.

It’s unclear if the incident happened inside or outside the restaurant, or what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon, as police search for the shooter or shooters.

Connick told the Boston Globe that the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident.

Lynn police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

