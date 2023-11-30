Three Airlifted To Hospital After Crash Shuts Down I-81 In Williamsport

On Thursday afternoon, Maryland State Police office were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate near US 11 in Williamsport, where there was a reported violent crash in the area.

Two state police helicopters airlifted three people to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, and all northbound lanes of I-81 were closed as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

More information is expected to be released by state police.

