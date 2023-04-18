Fair 61°

Thousands Of Trout Found Killed At Hagerstown Fish Hatchery: Maryland NRP

There is something fishy going on in Washington County, and Maryland Natural Resources Police investigators are looking for answers.

The trout were found dead in the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery in Hagerstown.
The trout were found dead in the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery in Hagerstown. Photo Credit: Maryland NRP
The trout were found dead in the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery in Hagerstown.
The trout were found dead in the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery in Hagerstown. Photo Credit: Maryland NRP
The trout were found dead in the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery in Hagerstown.
The trout were found dead in the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery in Hagerstown. Photo Credit: Maryland NRP
Zak Failla
Thousands of dead trout were found at the Albert Powell Fish Hatchery in Hagerstown this week and their deaths have been deemed possibly suspicious by Maryland NRP officers.

The ghastly discovery was made at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17 by employees at the hatchery.

Investigators say that someone closed one of the discharge valves in one of the raceways, resulting in the deaths of thousands of trout, though no suspect or motive has been identified for the mass murder.

Each year, more than 600,000 trout eggs are hatched at the Hagerstown hatchery, with shipments coming from private suppliers and multiple federal outlets. The culture raceways where the dead fish were found are used for adult trout production.

