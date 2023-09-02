State Police Trooper Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Impaired Driver In MD: Officials

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, Cpl. Kevin Mowers was driving on I-70 near Route 66 in a state police vehicle when he was struck by a Chrysler 300 being driven by Hagerstown resident Chauncey Dale Baylor II, officials say.

Mowers was airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment and evaluation of his injuries. His condition was not available on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Baylor was charged at the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack and later released. Additional charges are pending.

The crash led to a closure of the westbound lanes on I-70 on Saturday morning during the state police investigation, though the roadway has since been reopened.

