Shooter Apprehended 30 Minutes After Man Found Dead In Hagerstown Home, Sheriff Says

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, deputies were called to the 17400 block of Maple Leaf Court, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an area residence.

The man - who has not been identified - died from his injuries.

Multiple agencies canvassed the surrounding area following the shooting, and the suspect was found after approximately 30 minutes and taken into custody without incident in the 1000 block of Noland Drive in Hagerstown.

No information about possible charges has been released by the sheriff's office.

More details are expected to be released.

