Serious Accident Shuts I-70 In Hagerstown

A serious crash closed a portion of I-70 early Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Hagerstown.

<p>I-70 crash</p>

I-70 crash

 Photo Credit: MDOT
Cecilia Levine
Emergency response vehicles were on the eastbound side of the highway with all lanes closed as of 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

