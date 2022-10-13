Suspects Identified After Police Called To Laurel HS For Reports Of Armed Person (DEVELOPING)

Police investigators in Maryland were called to an area high school following reports of an armed person, according to authorities.

The Laurel Police Department issued an alert at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 advising that there was a reported incident at the Laurel High School.

Police say that all suspects have been identified and there is no threat to the public, though the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was provided by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

