Sam's Club, Hotels Evacuated After Explosives Found During Construction Project In Hagerstown

Explosives were found at the site of a construction project in Maryland on Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations of some nearby buildings, the Fire Marshal says.

The explosives were found in the 1700 block of Wesley Boulevard in Hagerstown
The explosives were found in the 1700 block of Wesley Boulevard in Hagerstown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Bomb technicians from the fire marshal's office were called to the 1700 block of Wesley Boulevard in Hagerstown as they investigate explosives that were unearthed at the construction site.

As a precaution, officials evacuated the nearby Sam's Club and two hotels in the area, though they stressed there was no threat to the public as they attempt to determine what next steps to take.

One option, they say, is a controlled detonation of the explosives that would limit property damage and keep the area safe.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

