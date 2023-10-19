Rite Aid To Close These Maryland Stores After Filing For Bankruptcy

Some of those closures will be in Maryland.

The stores closing are:

5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347 in Bel Air

728 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton

5624 Baltimore National Pike in Baltimore

5804 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore

7501 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie

7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie

Rite Aid announced earlier this week that declining sales and rising debt forced the company's hand in filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain has more than 2,100 stores nationwide, and reducing rent costs will play a large part in bringing its balance sheet back into the black.

Rite Aid said in its bankruptcy press release that it would ensure minimal interference of health services to customers of stores forced to shut down.

The Company is making every effort to ensure customers of impacted stores have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and will work to transfer prescriptions accordingly so that there is no disruption of services. The Company will also transfer associates at impacted stores to other Rite Aid locations where possible.

The states with the highest number of store closures are California, Pennsylvania, and New York, per the filing.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

