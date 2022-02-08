PA Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV During One-Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed when he lost control of his SUV and rolled over multiple times on a Maryland roadway, state police announced.

John Thomas Green III, 51, was driving his 2004 silver Toyota Highlander in Washington County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the area of Downsville Pike at Rench Road in Hagerstown when he unexpectedly crashed, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation determined that Green was driving north on Downsville Pike when he lost control for unknown reasons, left the roadway to the right, and rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest.

Green, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Downsville Pike was closed for approximately 90 minutes while police investigated and cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

