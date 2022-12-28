Injured Hiker Hoisted 100 Feet From Maryland Heights To State Police Helicopter

Authorities say that an injured hiker had to be airlifted from a remote portion of Maryland Heights above the Potomac River on Tuesday afternoon after she found herself in a perilous condition in sub-freezing temperatures.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, Washington County fire, rescue and emergency medical personnel were called to the overlook across the river from Harpers Ferry in West Virginia after the 35-year-old woman was injured and stranded in the cold.

According to officials, the Potomac Valley Fire Company was first at the scene, and determined it would be too difficult to extract the woman from the side of the mountain due to the remote and dangerous terrain, which was not accessible by ATVs.

Instead, they called in a Maryland State Police helicopter to make the save.

Once overhead, the helicopter crew was able to lower a trooper/flight paramedic to the injured hiker, who was secured in a harness and extricated from the side of the mountain.

The hiker was hoisted approximately 100 feet into the helicopter, which transported her to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Her condition was not immediately available on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.