Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say

A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced.

Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.

According to state police investigators, Deangelis was driving a 2011 Suzuki M109 R motorcycle south on Sharpsburg Pike when he struck a deer, leading to the crash.

Deangelis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials noted that the crash investigation led to a temporary closure of Sharpsburg Pike in Washington County, which has since been reopened.

