Don't Fall For It: Alert Issued For Fraudsters Posing As Actual Police Officers In Hagerstown

Some fraudsters are going through elaborate methods to pose as police officers in Maryland to scam area residents.

An alert was issued by the Hagerstown Police Department in Washington County following repeated complaints regarding scammers who are identifying themselves by the names of actual officers within the agency to solicit cash.

According to officials, the posers have been demanding money, or else the person on the other side of the phone would go to jail.

The scammers have been alleging that the victims have missed a court date and in order not to go to jail they must be made. In order to further their subterfuge, they are using an app that shows a real police department phone number which enhances their believability, the department noted.

“Hagerstown Police Department or any other legitimate police agency would never solicit money,” officials noted. “We ask that you share this post and talk to your elderly friends, family, and neighbors about it so that the most vulnerable in our community aren’t victimized.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.